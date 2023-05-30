Mullins was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Orioles on Tuesday with a right groin strain.

Mullins suffered the injury during Monday's loss to the Guardians while running out a grounder. It's a Grade 2 strain, which is moderate, but the team is hoping Mullins is out weeks rather than months, general manager Mike Elias told Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com on Tuesday. Aaron Hicks has been signed as a replacement and could see regular starts in center field while Mullins is out.