Mullins went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Yankees.

Mullins took Gerrit Cole deep in the third inning to stretch the Orioles' lead to 3-0. Over the last two weeks, Mullins has surged, going 18-for-48 (.375) with four homers and 11 RBI in 12 contests. The outfielder's up to a .282/.368/.520 slash line with eight long balls, 39 RBI, 24 runs scored, 13 stolen bases, 12 doubles and three triples through 48 games this season.