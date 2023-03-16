Mullins has gone just 1-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored over five games for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic.

Mullins has been more of a reserve outfielder during the tournament. While it's discouraging to see him sitting on the bench, his place as the Orioles' starting center fielder is in no danger heading into 2023. He played 156 games last year, slashing a solid .258/.318/.403, though his numbers were down from his breakout 2021 campaign. He added 16 home runs, 34 stolen bases, 64 RBI and 89 runs scored in 2022, and he should be a near-everyday presence atop the lineup.