Mullins went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Rangers.

Mullins continues to have the liberty to run -- he's swiped seven bases in his last 17 games and is now 23-for-29 on the basepaths this season. The outfielder has opened August with a pair of multi-hit efforts. He's up to a .261/.321/.390 slash line with nine home runs, 45 RBI and 58 runs scored through 102 contests, and he should continue to regularly hit leadoff.