Mullins went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an RBI single in Friday's 9-4 win over Atlanta.

Mullins started a seven-run rally in the seventh inning with his solo shot, and he added the RBI single on his second trip to the plate in the frame. He was hitting seventh Friday, perhaps a product of going just 3-for-20 across the previous six contests. Hot-hitting Jorge Mateo was in the leadoff spot, though it's unclear if that was a one-game switch or something that could stick. Mullins is now slashing .252/.363/.435 with four homers, 28 RBI, 15 runs scored and 11 stolen bases through 32 games this season.