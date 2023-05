Mullins went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Tigers.

Mullins has two steals over his last five games and 11 thefts on the season. He's the only player to successfully steal 10 or more bases without getting caught so far. The outfielder is slashing a reasonable .255/.365/.429 with three home runs, 21 RBI, 13 runs scored, four doubles and two triples through 117 plate appearances.