Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Not in Monday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Mullins isn't starting Monday against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Mullins went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Sunday against Tampa Bay and will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Ryan McKenna is starting in center field and leading off.
