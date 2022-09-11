site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Not in Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Mullins is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, according to Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun.
The Orioles are loading up on right-handed hitters against Red Sox lefty Rich Hill, so Mullins will begin Sunday's game on the bench. Ryan McKenna will start in center field in Mullins' place.
