Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Not in Tuesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Mullins is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Tigers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Mullins heads to the bench with lefty Joey Wentz on the hill for Detroit. Ryan McKenna will start in center field and hit eighth.
