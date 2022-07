Mullins went 0-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 6-4 extra-innings win over the Rays.

Mullins picked up his third steal in the last four games with his theft in the 11th inning. He's slashing .268/.349/.411 through 14 contests in July, a slight improvement on his season line of .260/.321/.388. The outfielder has added 19 steals, seven home runs, 36 RBI, 49 runs scored, 23 doubles and a triple as the Orioles' main leadoff hitter.