Mullins went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 5-1 win over the Athletics.

Mullins drew a leadoff walk in the first inning and scored on Ryan Mountcastle's two-run blast. After posting four steals over his first four games, Mullins has gone just 2-for-25 with one walk over his last six contests, limiting his chances to make an impact on the basepaths. He's gone 5-for-5 in stolen bases while hitting. 175 with two homers, eight RBI and seven runs scored across 45 plate appearances.