Orioles' Cedric Mullins: On bench for Game 2
Mullins isn't starting the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Mullins is resting for the final game of the regular season after he went 0-for-4 during Wednesday's matinee. Ryan McKenna will take over in center field and bat fifth.
