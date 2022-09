Mullins is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

The lefty-hitting Mullins will sit against a left-handed starting pitcher (Patrick Corbin) for the second time in four days, after the 27-year-old previously checked out of the lineup Sunday against Red Sox southpaw Rich Hill. Ryan McKenna will spell Mullins in center field and will bat seventh in the series finale in Washington.