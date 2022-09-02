site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Out against lefty
Mullins is not in Friday's lineup against the Athletics, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.
With lefty JP Sears on the hill for Oakland, Mullins will head to the bench. Ryan McKenna is starting in center field and leading off.
