Mullins went 1-for-5 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 13-9 loss to the Red Sox.

Mullins went 12 games without a steal before swiping a bag after his RBI single in the fourth inning. The outfielder is now 32-for-42 in stolen base attempts this season. He's hit safely in seven straight games and now owns a .261/.320/.410 slash line with 16 home runs, 64 RBI, 87 runs scored, 31 doubles and four triples through 150 contests.