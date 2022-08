Mullins went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a stolen base in Friday's 1-0 win over the Pirates.

While he didn't cross the plate on a night when offense was hard to come by, Mullins certainly did his part setting the table from the leadoff spot. The 27-year-old has seven hits in his last four games, and through 14 contests since the All-Star break he's slashing .313/.375/.479 with two of his nine homers and five of his 24 steals on the season.