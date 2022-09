Mullins went 2-for-5 with a home run, a triple, two total runs and three total RBI in a 14-8 win against the Red Sox on Monday.

Mullins set the tone early for Baltimore, smashing a 402-foot solo homer on the second pitch of the game. He was at it again in the following frame, knocking in two runs on a triple to deep center. Mullins has a modest six-game hitting streak going, and he's batting .286 (8-for-28) with two homers and eight RBI over that stretch.