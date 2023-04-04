Mullins went 0-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in Monday's 2-0 win over the Rangers.

Mullins hasn't hesitated to capitalize on the larger bases so far -- he's recorded four steals through four contests. He's also gone 5-for-15 with four walks, seven RBI and four runs scored while hitting leadoff in three of the Orioles' four games. Considering Ramon Urias struck out five times in his one turn atop the order, manager Brandon Hyde may just have to be content with Mullins' history of success in that spot for now.