Mullins went 0-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in Monday's 2-0 win over the Rangers.
Mullins hasn't hesitated to capitalize on the larger bases so far -- he's recorded four steals through four contests. He's also gone 5-for-15 with four walks, seven RBI and four runs scored while hitting leadoff in three of the Orioles' four games. Considering Ramon Urias struck out five times in his one turn atop the order, manager Brandon Hyde may just have to be content with Mullins' history of success in that spot for now.
More News
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Homers, drives in three•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Homers and steals base•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Swipes two bags in opener•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Limited time at WBC•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Gets $4.1 million from Baltimore•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: On bench for Game 2•