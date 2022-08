Mullins went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 2-0 win over the Astros.

Mullins stretched his hitting streak to nine games, a span in which he's hit .306 (11-for-36) with two steals, one home run and eight runs scored. The outfielder continues to be a strong speed source with 26 steals and a pair of triples through 121 contests. He's added a .267/.328/.405 slash line with 11 home runs, 49 RBI and 68 runs scored as the Orioles' main leadoff hitter and center fielder.