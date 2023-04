Mullins went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 8-7 win over the Athletics.

Mullins has mostly hit leadoff this year, but he batted ninth Tuesday and sat out Wednesday. The outfielder's place at the top of the order may be tenuous, as he's hitting .184, but his 6:19 BB:K and six steals through 13 games show that his plate discipline and speed are just fine. He may sit occasionally versus southpaws, but he should still play in a vast majority of the Orioles' games.