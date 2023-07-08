Mullins will sit Saturday against the Twins.
Mullins hits the bench even with a righty (Sonny Gray) set to take the mound for Minnesota. He's been scuffling at the plate since returning from a groin strain in late June, posting a .502 OPS in 13 games while getting caught in his only attempt to steal. Aaron Hicks will be Saturday's center fielder.
