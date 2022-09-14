Mullins went 0-for-4 with a hit-by-pitch and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Nationals.

Mullins was plunked and stole second base in the second inning, which was his only trip on base Tuesday. The steal was his 31st of the season, surpassing the 30 he posted in his breakout 2021 season. The outfielder has added 14 home runs, 55 RBI, 76 runs scored and a .263/.324/.405 slash line through 137 contests this year. He's racked up three multi-hit efforts in his last six games, going 7-for-21 (.333) with two steals, a homer, three RBI and four runs scored in that span.