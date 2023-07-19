The Orioles placed Mullins on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right adductor groin strain.

Baltimore had previously labeled the injury that kept Mullins out of the lineup for the previous three games as a right quadricep tightness, but follow-up tests evidently revealed a slightly different diagnosis for the outfielder. Whatever the case, Mullins won't be eligible for activation until July 26, and it's possible that he misses more than the minimum amount of time if he isn't ready to resume baseball activities by this weekend. While Mullins is sidelined, Aaron Hicks will likely serve as his primary replacement in center field.