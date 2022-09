Mullins went 2-for-4 with an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 9-6 win over the Blue Jays.

The 27-year-old is now up to 30 steals on the season, tying the mark he set in his breakout 2021 campaign. The rest of Mullins' numbers haven't kept pace, but since the beginning of August he's regained some ground, slashing .275/.346/.475 over 32 games with five of his 13 homers on the year.