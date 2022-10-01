Mullins went 0-for-3 with two walks, a run scored and two steals in Friday's 2-1 win over the Yankees.
Mullins helped the Orioles take an early lead after stealing second base and scoring a run in the first inning. He later drew a walk and swiped second again in the seventh. The 27-year-old now has 34 steals in 44 attempts while slashing .261/.321/.407 through 152 games. Friday was his fourth multi-steal game of the year and first since July 12.
