Mullins went 1-for-3 with two walks, one RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 6-3 win over the White Sox.

Mullins is slowly turning things around at the plate, going 3-for-9 with three walks over his last three games. He's also picked up two steals in that span, and he's up to seven thefts through 14 contests this season. The outfielder is batting just .192 with two home runs, 10 RBI, nine runs scored and a double over 61 plate appearances.