Mullins went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases in Friday's 1-0 win over the Rays.

Mullins did all his work during the eighth inning when he singled and stole two bags. The 27-year-old outfielder is up to 15 steals on the year, with four of those coming in his last seven appearances. He entered June with an unsightly .662 OPS but he's hitting .295 with seven extra-base hits through 15 games this month.