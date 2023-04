Mullins is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

Mullins was dropped to the No. 9 spot in the order in Tuesday's 12-8 win while the Athletics brought a lefty (Kyle Muller) to the hill. After going 0-for-3 with a strikeout Tuesday to drop his season average to .163, Mullins now finds himself out of the lineup entirely versus another southpaw (Ken Waldichuk). Ryan McKenna will fill in for Mullins in center field.