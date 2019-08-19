Sisco (groin, shoulder) has been cleared to play by doctors, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Sisco isn't in the starting lineup Monday against the Royals, though he isn't expected to require a trip to the injured list after being struck in the shoulder and groin area by a pair of foul balls Sunday. Pedro Severino is starting being the dish in place of Sisco on Monday.

