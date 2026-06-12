Orioles' Colton Cowser: Belts homer in win

Cowser went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Mariners.

Cowser had gone 0-for-10 with two walks and three strikeouts in the first four games of the series. He was able to end the slump with a third-inning blast off Bryan Woo to ignite a six-run inning for the Orioles. Cowser has struggled to hit for average this season, batting .227 with a .708 OPS, seven homers, 23 RBI, 22 runs scored and two stolen bases over 162 plate appearances. He has upped the power lately with all seven of his homers coming since May 17.