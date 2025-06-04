Cowser went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-1 win over Seattle.
Making just his fifth major-league appearance of the season and his first since March 30, Cowser made an immediate impact in his return to action with his second homer of the year. The 25-year-old outfielder was on the injured list for over two months due to a fractured left thumb, but he's primed to play nearly an everyday role in Baltimore's outfield going forward. Through his first 22 plate appearances, Cowser is slashing .150/.227/.450 with the aforementioned two long balls, three runs scored and a walk.
