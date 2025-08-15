Interim manager Tony Mansolino said Friday that the Orioles are hoping Cowser (concussion) will be activated from the injured list for Sunday's game against Houston, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Cowser became eligible for reinstatement Thursday, and he's slated to be activated for the final game of a three-game set against the Astros on Sunday. Dylan Carlson and Greg Allen have been holding down left field while Cowser is sidelined.