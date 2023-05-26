Orioles general manager Mike Elias said Friday that Cowser (quad) should be back with Triple-A Norfolk fairly soon, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Cowser was placed on the Triple-A injured list last weekend due to lingering quad discomfort, but Elias called it a "days not weeks" type of issue. The 23-year-old top outfield prospect has delivered a robust .331/.469/.554 batting line with seven homers and five steals through 37 games this season for Norfolk.