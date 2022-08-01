Cowser has hit .341/.491/.683 with seven home runs and a 19:23 BB:K through his first 24 games in Double-A.

Cowser went on a tear in High-A before being promoted in late June, but even so, the difference in his stat lines at the two levels is stunning. Cowser hit just four homers but stole 16 bases in 62 games for Aberdeen; he's nearly doubled that homer total in less than half the games with Bowie, yet he's only attempted two steals (succeeding once). He's also slashed his strikeout rate and improved his walk rate, which is a big part of why he's gotten on base in nearly half of his plate appearances. The 2021 draft's No. 5 overall pick is starting to make good on the hype.