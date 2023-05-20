Cowser (quadriceps) was placed on the 7-day injured list Saturday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
Cowser has been dealing with some quadriceps discomfort and will now be unavailable for at least another week. The 2021 first-round pick has been red-hot this season, batting .331 with seven homers, 28 RBI, 43 runs and five stolen bases over 139 at-bats in 37 games with Triple-A Norfolk. Once healthy, Cowser has a realistic shot at making his MLB debut at some point this summer.
More News
-
Orioles' Colton Cowser: Dealing with quad tightness•
-
Orioles' Colton Cowser: Strong showing at Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Colton Cowser: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Orioles' Colton Cowser: Finishes hot in Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Colton Cowser: Promoted to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Colton Cowser: Mashing in Double-A•