Cowser (thumb) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Aberdeen on Wednesday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Cowser is finally ready to play some rehab games after fracturing his left thumb back in late March. The 25-year-old is on the 60-day injured list and not eligible for activation until May 30, but he would seem to have a good shot to return to the Orioles' outfield that day.
More News
-
Orioles' Colton Cowser: Takes BP•
-
Orioles' Colton Cowser: Plays catch Friday•
-
Orioles' Colton Cowser: Shifted to 60-day injured list•
-
Orioles' Colton Cowser: Not ready for baseball activities•
-
Orioles' Colton Cowser: Out until late May/early June•
-
Orioles' Colton Cowser: Out for six-plus weeks•