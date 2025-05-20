Cowser (thumb) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Aberdeen on Wednesday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Cowser is finally ready to play some rehab games after fracturing his left thumb back in late March. The 25-year-old is on the 60-day injured list and not eligible for activation until May 30, but he would seem to have a good shot to return to the Orioles' outfield that day.