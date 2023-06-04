Cowser (quadriceps) was activated from the injured list and went 2-for-3 with two RBI in Triple-A Norfolk's game versus Gwinnett on Saturday.
Cowser missed a little over two weeks with quad discomfort. The outfielder picked up right where he left off, and if he can keep it going, he could get the call to Baltimore at some point this summer.
