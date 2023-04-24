Cowser is slashing .289/.407/.474 with three home runs, two steals, a 24.2 percent strikeout rate and a 15.4 percent walk rate through 91 plate appearances for Triple-A Norfolk.

The 23-year-old center fielder has been excellent in a return trip to the International League. He has been 31 percent better than league average and his .407 OBP is the 12th best mark in the league among hitters under 25 years old. Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays have earned their big-league playing time in the early going, but Anthony Santander (-0.2 fWAR), Terrin Vavra (-0.1 fWAR) and Ryan McKenna (-0.1 fWAR) have struggled out of the gate. Even if the Orioles look to Triple-A for an upgrade in the outfield, Kyle Stowers would likely get the call over Cowser, but Cowser is still on the right track to get a call later this summer.