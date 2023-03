Coulombe was acquired by the Orioles from the Twins on Monday, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports.

Coulombe was going to come up short in his bid for a bullpen spot with the Twins, but he's been given a reprieve with the O's trading for him and promptly adding him to their relief corps. The veteran left-hander holds a 2.92 ERA over 41 appearances over the last three seasons.