Coulombe (3-1) allowed one hit and struck out three without walking a batter over 2.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday over the Dodgers.

Coulombe was fresh, having not pitched since Sunday, and he was able to get seven outs on 25 pitches after a short start from Dean Kremer. This was Coulombe's longest appearance of the season and just the fourth time in 40 outings he's exceeded one inning. The southpaw has a 2.70 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 41:7 K:BB while adding a save, 14 holds and two blown saves over 33.1 innings this season. He'll likely continue to be a versatile part of the Orioles' bullpen, with the ability to take on high-leverage assignments as necessary.