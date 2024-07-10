Kremer (4-5) took the loss Sunday against Chicago, allowing seven runs (five earned) on seven hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out three.

Kremer allowed a run in each of his four innings of work on Tuesday, with the three-run homer served up to Ian Happ in the fourth being the crucial blow. It was Kremer's second start since coming off the IL (triceps), and the veteran continues to be plagued by the long ball, particularly at home. He's given up multiple home runs in four of his five starts at Camden Yards this season. His nine homers allowed in his first five home games this season are the most by an Orioles pitcher since Chris Tillman in 2009. Kremer is scheduled for one more start before the All-Star break, Sunday against the Yankees.