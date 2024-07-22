Kremer (4-6) allowed three runs on five hits and three walks across 5.1 innings Sunday, striking out two and taking a loss against Texas.

Kremer kept the Rangers quiet for three innings before Jonah Heim knocked a three-run homer in the fourth. Kremer has now failed to complete six innings in six straight outings. Over that span, he's registered a 5.65 ERA while going 1-4. The 28-year-old righty owns a 4.43 ERA with a 66:28 K:BB through 69 innings. His next start is projected to be at home against the Padres.