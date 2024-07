The Orioles signed O'Ferrall on Friday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Jim Callis of MLB.comsays O'Ferrall -- who was the No. 32 overall pick in this year's First-Year Player Draft -- will receive a signing bonus of $2.7 million. A shortstop from the Virginia, O'Ferrall could move quickly but is viewed as more of a floor-over-ceiling player.