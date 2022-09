Rhodes (undisclosed) has gone 4-for-15 with a walk and a run scored since returning from Double-A Bowie's 7-day injured list Sept. 9.

Rhodes was out of commission for approximately two weeks due to the unspecified issue. The 22-year-old outfielder is slashing .214/.309/.314 in 81 plate appearances for Bowie since receiving a promotion from High-A Aberdeen on Aug. 1.