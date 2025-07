Watts-Brown was acquired by the Orioles from the Blue Jays on Tuesday in exchange for reliever Seranthony Dominguez, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The right-hander was one of Toronto's top prospects and is being shipped out at the deadline in order to improve the bullpen. Watts-Brown has made 11 starts at the Double-A level this season and has a 3.48 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 53:26 K:BB across 52.1 innings.