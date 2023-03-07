Stowers has gone 5-for-13 with a double, two RBI, one run scored and a 3:3 BB:K across five Grapefruit League games.

Stowers did alright in his first taste of the majors last season, slashing .253/.306/.418 with three home runs, one triple, four doubles, 11 RBI and 11 runs scored across 98 plate appearances last season. The 25-year-old enters 2023 unlikely to win an outfield spot all to himself, but the lefty hitter should have a good chance to play a strong-side platoon role either at designated hitter or in a corner outfield position.