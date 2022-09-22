Stowers went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 8-1 victory over Detroit.

With the Orioles already up 3-0 and a runner on base in the sixth inning, Stowers took Matt Manning deep to center for his second long ball of the season and extend the lead to five. He also singled in a run in the eighth inning to give him three RBI on the night. The big night helps the rookie's case for increased playing time, but it remains unlikely that he plays every day to close the season.