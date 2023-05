Stowers is starting in right field and batting ninth for the Orioles on Tuesday against the Rays, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Stowers has now made six straight starts against right-handers, splitting his time evenly between left and right field. He'll need to pick it up at the dish to keep that going, though, as he's managed just two hits -- both singles -- in his first 21 at-bats with the Orioles this season.