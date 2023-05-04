site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Kyle Stowers: Making another start
RotoWire Staff
Stowers is starting in left field and batting fifth for the Orioles on Thursday in Kansas City, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
It's the second start in a row for Stowers, who is filling in for Austin Hays in left. Stowers had one hit in two plate appearances before being pinch-hit for Tuesday.
