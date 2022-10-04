site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Kyle Stowers: Not in lineup
Stowers will sit Tuesday against Toronto, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Stowers has hit a passable .253/.309/.414 (good for a 107 wRC+) with three homers in 33 games in his first taste of big-league action this season. Anthony Santander will be the right fielder Tuesday.
